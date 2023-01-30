Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Target Price at $269.48

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.83.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $324.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.30. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

