C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

