Camden National (CAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Camden National Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.56 on Monday. Camden National has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

Camden National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden National by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Camden National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

