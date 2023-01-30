Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CCO. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

TSE:CCO opened at C$36.79 on Wednesday. Cameco has a one year low of C$23.03 and a one year high of C$41.05. The company has a market cap of C$15.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$388.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$533,252.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,436.23.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

