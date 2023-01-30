Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CM opened at $44.63 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

