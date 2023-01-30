Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.10.

TSE CPX opened at C$44.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$37.83 and a 52-week high of C$51.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$46.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.23.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 4.2800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.10 per share, with a total value of C$145,523.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,440.55.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

