Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPLP. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.