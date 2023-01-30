CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,080,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.8 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $2.17 on Monday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Get CapitaLand Ascendas REIT alerts:

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.