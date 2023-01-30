CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,269 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after acquiring an additional 329,515 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,208,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,851,000 after acquiring an additional 277,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.09%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

