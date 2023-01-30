CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,486 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $94.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

