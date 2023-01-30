CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,508 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

