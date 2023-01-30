CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after acquiring an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,792,000 after acquiring an additional 252,343 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $228.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $295.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

