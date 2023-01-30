CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Up 10.5 %

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

AXP stock opened at $172.31 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day moving average of $150.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.