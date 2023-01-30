CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 2,648 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,700,000 after acquiring an additional 795,437 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

MO opened at $44.14 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

