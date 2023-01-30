CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $290.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Truist Financial raised their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

