CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $73.95 and a one year high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

