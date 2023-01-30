CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $500,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,739,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,851,439.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $500,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,739,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,851,439.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,281,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

