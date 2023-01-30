CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $248,057,000 after buying an additional 69,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $308.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.57 and a 200-day moving average of $302.01. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

