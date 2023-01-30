CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,901. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

NYSE:DE opened at $418.18 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.84. The company has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

