CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $822,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR opened at $135.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.95. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.