CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $836,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $234.39 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $200.09 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

