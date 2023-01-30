CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $972,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $759.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $831.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $724.49 and its 200 day moving average is $675.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

