CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 947.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

