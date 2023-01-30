CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

