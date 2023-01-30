CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after purchasing an additional 89,875 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

