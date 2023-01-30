CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

