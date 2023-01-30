CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
