CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 760 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after acquiring an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.00 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

