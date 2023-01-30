CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.06.

American Tower stock opened at $220.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.85 and its 200-day moving average is $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,721. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

