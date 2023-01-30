CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $352.02 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.