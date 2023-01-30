Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Casey’s General Stores worth $48,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $228.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

