Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Catalent by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Catalent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Catalent by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Catalent by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

