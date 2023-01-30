Caterpillar (CAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CAT opened at $264.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.05. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

