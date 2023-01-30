Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,034 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Celanese by 29.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $120.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $162.08.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

