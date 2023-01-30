Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 124.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 585.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius stock opened at $99.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.88. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.