Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.27 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

