Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CENTA opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CENTA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

