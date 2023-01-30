CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.10) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s previous close.

CentralNic Group Price Performance

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.82) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. CentralNic Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($1.98). The company has a market capitalization of £424.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,900.00.

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,296.27). In other CentralNic Group news, insider Iain McDonald sold 260,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £395,257.76 ($489,362.09). Also, insider Max Royde purchased 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,277.80 ($5,296.27). Insiders have bought 882,766 shares of company stock worth $118,564,554 over the last ninety days.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.