ChampionX (CHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHX shares. Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,924 shares of company stock worth $4,661,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

