Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $245.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $349.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

