Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $490.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $394.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $621.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.92 and its 200 day moving average is $384.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

