Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $86.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

