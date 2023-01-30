Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,185,000 after buying an additional 149,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,958,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG opened at $306.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,682,425 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.40.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

