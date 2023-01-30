Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $273.03 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $273,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

