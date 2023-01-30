Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Catalent worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

CTLT opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

