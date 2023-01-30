Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 308,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.