Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.92.

FLT stock opened at $204.35 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.15 and a 200 day moving average of $197.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

