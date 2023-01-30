Chubb (CB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CB stock opened at $227.33 on Monday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $237,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Chubb by 7.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

