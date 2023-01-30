Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CI stock opened at $308.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.45.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 1.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

