Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Cimpress Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $31.94 on Friday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83.
Insider Activity at Cimpress
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 171,384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,521,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.