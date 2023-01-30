Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $31.94 on Friday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $487,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $487,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,804 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 171,384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,521,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

