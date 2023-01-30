Citigroup Boosts Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $28.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. Flex has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flex will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,832 shares of company stock valued at $851,379. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

